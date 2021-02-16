StockMarketWire.com - Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents developer Avacta said it had received the first data showing 'excellent performance' of its SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test from ongoing clinical studies in Europe and the UK.
'These data show excellent performance of the test in identifying patients with an infectious viral load and no false positive results,' the company said.
'On the basis of these initial clinical studies, the lateral flow test shows very good sensitivity in the infectious range of viral loads including at the lower infectious loads with Ct values of 23-26 which compares very favourably with the data reported in the Liverpool Covid SMART Pilot Study report,' it added.
Following the initial data, the company said it would now progress to a full clinical validation with a larger number of patient samples to CE mark the test for professional use, aiming to bring the test to market in Europe around the end of the first quarter of this year.
