StockMarketWire.com - Professional services company K3 Capital reported a fall in first-half profit as acquisition costs offset a jump in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 November 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £3.0 million from £3.3 million, while revenue jumped to £17.8 million from £8.0 million.
The company acquired RandD and Quantuma Advisory on 31 July.
The dividend was cut to 3.0p a share from 3.7p.
Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident that the outlook for the remainder of the financial year, and beyond, was positive and reported a strong start to H2 FY21.
