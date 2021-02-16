StockMarketWire.com - Professional services company K3 Capital reported a fall in first-half profit as acquisition costs offset a jump in revenue.

For the six months ended 30 November 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £3.0 million from £3.3 million, while revenue jumped to £17.8 million from £8.0 million.

The company acquired RandD and Quantuma Advisory on 31 July.

The dividend was cut to 3.0p a share from 3.7p.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident that the outlook for the remainder of the financial year, and beyond, was positive and reported a strong start to H2 FY21.




At 9:30am: (LON:K3C) K3 Capital Group Plc share price was 0p at 168p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com