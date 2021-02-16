StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tertiary Minerals said it had completed a soil sampling programme at the Paymaster polymetallic project in Nevada.
Maximum values of 34.9 parts per million of silver and 5.65% zinc were identified in the soil samples.
Field mapping and trenching had been proposed for spring/summer 2021.
'I am pleased to be reporting further progress at Paymaster with existing targets being better defined, and new targets generated,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'We hope to be able to advance the project to the drill stage in the next few months alongside a number of our other projects in Nevada where the results of our autumn exploration programmes are expected soon.'
At 9:32am: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: