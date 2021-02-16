StockMarketWire.com - Test and measurement telecoms solutions company Calnex Solutions upgraded its annual profit outlook as strong performance continued in the second half of the year.
The company said it anticipates revenues for 2021 will be ahead of market expectations and higher-than-expected margins would boost profit ahead of market expectations.
'With the long-term underlying growth drivers continuing, as the market transitions to 5G and the widescale adoption of cloud computing progresses, the board is confident that while industry spending patterns may normalise in FY22, Calnex is well positioned to deliver its historical growth rates over the long-term,' the company said.
'The group expects to commence FY22 with a healthy order book and intends to provide an update on the outlook for FY22 when it announces its preliminary results for FY21 in late May,' it added.
At 9:34am: [LON:CLX] share price was 0p at 68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: