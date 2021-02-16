StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Condor Gold said it had placed 9,523,810 shares to raise gross proceeds of £4,000,000.
The shares were placed at a price of 42 pence a share.
Completion of the placing was conditional on receipt of funds by close of business on 24 February 2021, the company said.
At 9:39am: [LON:CNR] Condor Gold PLC share price was 0p at 42p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
