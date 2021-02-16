StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Gulf Keystone Petroleum said the competent person's report reaffirmed the 'significant' production potential of the Shaikan field, in which the company has an 80% working interest.
'The updated CPR demonstrates the continuing long-term strong performance of the Shaikan Field with gross 2P+2C reserves and resources volumes in line with the 2016 CPR, after adjusting for production over the period,' the company said.
'Prior Company estimates are reaffirmed with gross 2P+2C reserves and resources of c.800 MMstb at 31 December 2020, including over 500 MMstb of gross 2P reserves.,' it added.
The company made a strong start to 2021, with its highest monthly average daily gross production of 44,405 bopd.
'As conditions continue to improve, we look forward to resuming the 55,000 bopd expansion project and shareholder distributions,' it added.
At 9:47am: [LON:GKP] Gulf Keystone Petroleum share price was 0p at 78.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
