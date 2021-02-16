StockMarketWire.com - contract research organization Fusion Antibodies said it had appointed Dr Richard Jones as chief executive officer, replacing Dr Paul Kerr.
Kerr would become a consultant to the company so that he can continue to support the Company going forward, the company said.
Concurrent with his stepping down from the board, Kerr was exercising 125,000 options over ordinary shares of 4 pence each in the company at an exercise price of 4 pence per option, it added.
At 9:56am: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was 0p at 132.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
