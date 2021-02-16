StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Jangada Mines said the results of a preliminary economic assessment on its Pitombeiras vanadium project in Brazil, confirmed that the project had 'robust' economics and excellent potential to become a profitable producer of ferrovanadium concentrate.
The company said it expects to release a further preliminary economic assessment in late Q2, 2021.
The results of the assessment at current 5.5Mt of resources indicated an initial capital expenditure of US$9.5 million for a 1.1Mt per year operation to deliver a net present value of US$106.5 million post-tax and 317.8% IRR.
Jangada said it anticipated first production from the mine could be achieved by Q1, 2022.
At 10:06am: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was 0p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: