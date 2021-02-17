Interim Result
18/02/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
18/02/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
18/02/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
22/02/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
22/02/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
22/02/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
22/02/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
22/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
22/02/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
22/02/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
23/02/2021 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
23/02/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
23/02/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
23/02/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
24/02/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
24/02/2021 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
25/02/2021 Pantheon Resources PLC (PANR)
25/02/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
25/02/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
25/02/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
25/02/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
01/03/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
02/03/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
02/03/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
02/03/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
02/03/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
04/03/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
08/03/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)
08/03/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
09/03/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
Final Result
18/02/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
18/02/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
18/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
18/02/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
18/02/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
18/02/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
19/02/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
19/02/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
19/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
19/02/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
23/02/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
24/02/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
24/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
25/02/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
25/02/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
25/02/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
25/02/2021 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
25/02/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
25/02/2021 Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT)
25/02/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
25/02/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
25/02/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
25/02/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
25/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
25/02/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
25/02/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
25/02/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
25/02/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
26/02/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
26/02/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
26/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
26/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
26/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
01/03/2021 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
01/03/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
01/03/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
01/03/2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
01/03/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
01/03/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
01/03/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
01/03/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
01/03/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
01/03/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
01/03/2021 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
02/03/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
02/03/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
02/03/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
02/03/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
02/03/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
02/03/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
02/03/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
02/03/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
02/03/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/03/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
02/03/2021 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)
03/03/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/03/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
03/03/2021 Getbusy PLC (GETB)
03/03/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
03/03/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
03/03/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
04/03/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
04/03/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
04/03/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
04/03/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
04/03/2021 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)
04/03/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)
04/03/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
04/03/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
04/03/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
04/03/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/03/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
04/03/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
05/03/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/03/2021 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
08/03/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
08/03/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
08/03/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
08/03/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
08/03/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
09/03/2021 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
09/03/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
09/03/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
09/03/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
09/03/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
09/03/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
09/03/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
09/03/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
09/03/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
09/03/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
09/03/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
09/03/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
09/03/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
09/03/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
09/03/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
09/03/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
09/03/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
AGM / EGM
18/02/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
18/02/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
18/02/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
18/02/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)
18/02/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
18/02/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)
19/02/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
19/02/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
19/02/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
19/02/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
22/02/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
22/02/2021 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
22/02/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
22/02/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
23/02/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)
23/02/2021 Image Scan Holdings PLC (IGE)
23/02/2021 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
23/02/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
24/02/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
24/02/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
24/02/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
24/02/2021 Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)
25/02/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
26/02/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
26/02/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)
01/03/2021 Gcm Resources PLC (GCM)
01/03/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
02/03/2021 River And Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (RMMC)
02/03/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
02/03/2021 Mountfield Group PLC (MOGP)
02/03/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
03/03/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
03/03/2021 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
03/03/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
04/03/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
04/03/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
04/03/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
05/03/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
05/03/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
05/03/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
08/03/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
08/03/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
09/03/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
09/03/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
Trading Statement
18/02/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
18/02/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/02/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)
26/02/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
09/03/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
Ex-Dividend
18/02/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
18/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
18/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
18/02/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
18/02/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
18/02/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
18/02/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
18/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
18/02/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
18/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
18/02/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
18/02/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
19/02/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
19/02/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
19/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
19/02/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
19/02/2021 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
19/02/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
19/02/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
19/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
22/02/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
