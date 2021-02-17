Interim Result
18/02/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
18/02/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
18/02/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
Final Result
18/02/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
18/02/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
18/02/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
18/02/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
18/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
18/02/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
AGM / EGM
18/02/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
18/02/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)
18/02/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
18/02/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
18/02/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
18/02/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)
Trading Statement
18/02/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
18/02/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
Ex-Dividend
18/02/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
18/02/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
18/02/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
18/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
18/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
18/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
18/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
18/02/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
18/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/02/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
18/02/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
18/02/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
18/02/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com