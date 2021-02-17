StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said the phase 3 trial for breast cancer drug Lynparza, being co-developed with Merck, would move to early primary analysis and reporting following a recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
Based on the planned interim analysis, the IDMC concluded that the trial of Lynparza crossed the superiority boundary for its primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival versus placebo for patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative early breast cancer, and recommended primary analysis now take place.
In its communication, the IDMC did not raise any new safety concerns, the company said.
'The trial will continue to assess the key secondary endpoints of overall survival and distant disease-free survival,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
