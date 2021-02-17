StockMarketWire.com - Automotive fluid systems manufacturer TI Fluid Systems said chief executive William L. Kozyra would retire in the fourth quarter of 2020.
He would be succeeded by current executive vice president Hans Dieltjens, who would take on the role of chief operating officer from 1 March as a transitional step.
'I could not be prouder of the tremendous success the Company has achieved, especially navigating through two global crises while also developing exciting new products for the emerging Electric Vehicle market,' Kozyra said.
'I thank our shareholders for their support of the past three years and am happy and fully supportive of the board's decision to appoint Hans as my successor.'
'During the 12 years that Hans and I have worked together he has continued to develop his leadership and strategic ability and is now ready to take on this very important role for our company.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
