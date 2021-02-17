StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco company Imperial Brands said it would appoint Lukas Paravicini as chief financial officer on August 5 2021.

Paravicini, currently CFO of agricultural commodities and brokerage group ED&F Man, would succeed Oliver Tant.

As CFO of Imperial Brands, Lukas would receive an annual salary of £730,000 and a pension allowance, which was aligned with the workforce pension rate, equivalent to a maximum of 14% of salary and other usual benefits, the company said.




