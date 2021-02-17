StockMarketWire.com - RNA-based therapy developer Silence Therapeutics said it had started dosing subjects in a clinical study of lead product candidate, SLN360, for the treatment of elevated Lipoprotein levels.
This first-in-human study was investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic response of SLN360.
The company had enrolling around 88 subjects in up to nine cohorts.
'Silence intends to report data from the single-ascending dose portion of the study in the second half of this year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
