StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said annual performance was 'marginally ahead' of management's expectation amid ongoing commerical progress thanks to a boost from acquisitions.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, revenue jumped to over £9 million from £0.01 million a year earlier, with net cash position in excess of £45 million.
The acquisitions of Albyn Medical S.L. and Boucart Medical SRL provided the company with a 'direct sales presence in Europe to facilitate the roll-out of its CE marked advanced energy devices, and strengthen Creo's EU and UK commercial teams,' the company said.
'In 2021, the immediate focus for the company is to deliver clinical outcomes for all devices,' Creo said.
'Creo also intends to explore possible applications for its Kamaptive technology in the adjacent fields of laparoscopic and robotic assisted surgery together with third party partners,' it added.
