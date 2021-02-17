StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Emmerson said it was in process of evaluating the potential to expand its Khemisset potash project in Morocco.
The company said there were several opportunities to improve upon the mine plan presented in the 2020 feasibility study, with the most obvious being the potential to expand the project, given it is currently based on less than 50% of our total mineral resource estimate.
'We have also previously discussed the potential to increase our salt sales and our ongoing investigations into the global de-icing salt market and, in particular, the US market gives us a high level of confidence in our ability to upscale our salt production significantly,' it added.
Emmerson recently received the mining licence for Khemisset, providing the company with 'the exclusive right to develop and mine the potash deposit, in the Khemisset basin ahead of the anticipated initiation of construction by the end of 2021,' the company said.
