StockMarketWire.com - Investment group S-Ventures said it had acquired a 75% interest in probiotic chocolate company Ohso Chocolate.
The acquisition was made via the issue of 3.28 million S-Ventures shares to Ohso Chocolate, equating to £295,400 at 9p per share.
S-Ventures also granted certain options to the founders of Ohso Chocolate to exchange their combined 25% interest in Ohso Chocolate into shares of S-Ventures.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
