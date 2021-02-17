StockMarketWire.com - Investment group S-Ventures said it had acquired a 75% interest in probiotic chocolate company Ohso Chocolate.

The acquisition was made via the issue of 3.28 million S-Ventures shares to Ohso Chocolate, equating to £295,400 at 9p per share.

S-Ventures also granted certain options to the founders of Ohso Chocolate to exchange their combined 25% interest in Ohso Chocolate into shares of S-Ventures.




