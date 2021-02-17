StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive said it had delivered its first shipments of its coronavirus test kit to the United States.
Following the company's announcement on 28 January 2021 confirming genedrive's distribution agreement with Beckman Coulter, genedrive confirmed that it had completed its commercial and technical training with the Beckman Coulter sales representatives and had now shipped its first 96 SARS-CoV-2 Kits to the USA.
'This shipment will allow Beckman Coulter to commence initial sales activities and prepare the market for wider commercial rollout. This shipment coincides with the formal launch of the Genedrive 96 SARS-CoV-2 Kit by Beckman Coulter today,' it added
At 9:07am: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was 0p at 64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
