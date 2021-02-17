StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising group Ocean Outdoor said it had signed an exclusive digital content deal with BT Sport.
The agreement allowed Ocean to broadcast next day match clips from UEFA's Champions League last 16 fixtures through to the final in May on digital screens.
The partnership would begin 17 with a collection of 60-second clips featuring Liverpool's match against RB Leipzig.
The clips would be carried on 16 advertising screens in seven cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Ocean's coverage would continue until 31 May, with action from Manchester City and Arsenal matches as well as Premier League champions Liverpool.
