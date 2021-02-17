StockMarketWire.com - GRCI International said Neil Acworth had tendered his resignation as an chief information officer.
Acworth would step down from the board with immediate effect but 'remain available to the Group as an employee until 26 June to ensure a smooth transition,' the company said.
At 9:19am: [LON:CRC] Circle Property Plc share price was 0p at 162.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: