StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security services provider ECSC said it had won two contracts in its managed detection and response division from an unnamed charity and a national leisure group.
The contracts, both of which were for an initial period of three years, have a combined revenue value in excess of £550,000.
ECSC would provide 24/7/365 cyber security monitoring, detection and response support from the group's security operations centres located in the UK and Australia, the company said.
'In addition, during January 2021, ECSC gained eleven new clients within its assurance division for a wide range of consultancy engagements across a number of diverse industries,' it added.
