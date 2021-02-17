StockMarketWire.com - Illustrated book publisher Quarto said it had secured a $20 million credit and term-loan facility.
The three-year and five-month bank facility was provided by National Westminster Bank and Santander.
It would mature on 16 July 2024 and had replaced an existing syndicated bank facility due to expire on 31 July.
Quarto also said that Lion Rock subsidiary 1010 Printing and C.K. Lau had agreed to extend existing $13 million unsecured and subordinated loans to company.
1010 Printing also had agreed to provide a further $10 million unsecured and subordinated loan 'on normal commercial terms'.
The unsecured and subordinated loans were repayable by 31 August 2024.
At 9:51am: [LON:QRT] Quarto Group The Inc share price was 0p at 46.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
