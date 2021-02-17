StockMarketWire.com - Environmental and life science company DeepVerge said that following its acquisition of Modern Water, it had signed contracts to begin water contamination equipment production worth $5 million to meet its obligations with distributors and customers.
The company said 80% of the equipment being produced was earmarked for the Chinese market, where further assembly and localization would be carried out. These orders were expected to be delivered during the current financial year ending 31 December 2021.
In February, over 100 of the microtox bench top and mobile instruments were completing production for immediate delivery, the company added.
At 10:09am: [LON:DVRG] share price was 0p at 22.5p
