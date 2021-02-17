StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Direct Line has announced a delay to the publication of its preliminary results for the full year ended 31 December 2020.
Results will now be published on 8 March 2021, around a week later than the previously planned date of 2 March.
This will allow the company and its auditors, Deloitte, sufficient time to complete the process of preparing and auditing the results, given the practical challenges of remote working.
The company will hold a webcast presentation and live Q&A session on the morning of 8 March, details of which will be announced ahead of the event.
At 1:17pm: [LON:DLG] Direct Line Insurance Group PLC share price was 0p at 292.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: