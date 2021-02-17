StockMarketWire.com - Carnival Cruises has announced that it is to restart some cruises in Italy with enhanced health and safety protocols.
Costa Cruises, the Italian company of Carnival Corporation, will begin departures aboard the Costa Smeralda on March 27th, with an itinerary comprising of destinations within Italy.
From May 1st, the ship will begin cruises within the Western Mediterranean.
A second ship, Costa Luminosa, will also be back in service, departing from Trieste from May 2nd, and the following day from Bari, confirming its program of one-week cruises in Greece and Croatia.
Additional health and safety measures include limited capacity, swab tests for all guests and crew, temperature checks when disembarking and re-embarking the ship, protected shore excursions, physical distancing on board and at the cruise terminals, new ways of using onboard services, enhanced sanitation and medical services, and use of protective face masks when necessary.
All other cruises scheduled until the end of May, and not included in the program updated today, will be cancelled.
Costa is in the process of informing travel agents and customers affected by changes.
