StockMarketWire.com - Litigation finance firm Burford Capital has today announced that it intends to reinstate its full dividend on the back of ‘record level gains’.
Christopher Bogart, CEO of Burford Capital, commented: '2020 was another year of strong performance for Burford. We achieved record amounts of asset realizations from core litigation finance, which generated more realized gains and cash proceeds from case successes than ever before, driving our cumulative concluded case ROIC to an all-time year-end high of 92%.
‘With cash on Burford's balance sheet of $336 million at the end of 2020, we are in a strong position to fund the additional future growth we anticipate. We look to the remainder of 2021 with excitement.’
The Board will recommend that shareholders approve at the AGM a full resumption of the dividend at its previous annual level of 12.5 US cents per share.
Burford will announce full preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on March 24, 2021
At 1:47pm: [LON:BUR] Burford Capital Limited share price was 0p at 746p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
