StockMarketWire.com - Karelian Diamond Resources has announced that the resolutions put to shareholders of the company at the EGM held earlier today were duly passed.
Following the result, migration of the settlement system relating to trading in the Company’s shares from CREST in London to Euroclear Bank in Belgium will occur on 15 March 2021.
The Company’s shares will continue to be traded on the AIM market in London.
At 2:14pm: [LON:KDR] Karelian Diamond Resources PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: