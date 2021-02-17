StockMarketWire.com - Fintech support services firm SimplyBiz has announced the appointment of David Thompson as chief financial officer with effect from 1st April 2021.
David was previously CFO at AI Smart Metering Systems and has also held a number of senior finance positions, including roles at Energetics Utility Group, Johnston Carmichael LLP and PwC LLP.
Ken Davy, non-executive chairman, commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome David Thompson to the business. His commercial acumen and strong ambition to drive value creation through our strategy will be a great asset as we take the business forward.’
The company also announced that Gareth Hague, finance director, will be leaving the company by mutual agreement.
Gareth's resignation as Director of the Board takes effect from 31st March 2021.
