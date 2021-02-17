StockMarketWire.com - Higher than expected UK inflation and an increase in UK retail sales helped stoke inflation fears and saw the FTSE 100 close down 0.6% to 6,710.90 and the S&P 500 fall 0.7% by 4.30pm UK time.
British American Tobacco dropped 3.9% to £26.43, even as it reported a rise in annual profit, citing strength at its vaping business.
The tobacco giant upped its dividend 2.5% to 215.6, while guiding for 3-5% constant-currency revenue growth in 2021 and mid-single-digit percentage earnings growth 'reflecting continued Covid-19 impacts'.
Fellow tobacco company Imperial Brands slipped 0.4% to £15.06 on announcing that chief financial officer Oliver Tant would stand down by no later than August.
Tant would be replaced by Lukas Paravicini, currently CFO of agricultural commodities and brokerage group ED&F Man.
Mining giant Rio Tinto dipped slightly to £62.50, having booked a 22% jump in annual profit after it benefited from higher iron ore prices, buoyed by Chinese demand for the key steelmaking ingredient.
The Anglo-Australian company also hiked its dividend by 21% to 464c per share, and added a special payout of 93c, bringing the total payout for 2020 to 557c.
Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 gained 2.3% to £14.11 as it posted a large rise in annual profit that nevertheless fell short of investors' lofty expectations.
Plus500 declared a dividend of $0.5422 per share, up from $0.3767 in 2019, plus a special dividend of $0.2870.
Aviation services group Signature Aviation descended 0.3% to 402.7p, having agreed to sell its engine repair and overhaul business to StandardAero for $230 million.
Fresh produce supplier Total Produce gained 26.7% to 166p following news that it agreed to be acquired by Dole Food in a share-based transaction that would create an entity with combined assets worth $4.5 billion.
The deal would see Total Produce shares exchanged for shares in Dole at a fixed exchange ratio, whereby Total Produce shareholders would receive 82.5% of the combined entity, to be named Dole.
Automotive fluid systems manufacturer TI Fluid Systems shed 2.5% to 274.2p on announcing that chief executive William L. Kozyra would retire in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Kozyra would be succeeded by current executive vice president Hans Dieltjens, who would take on the role of chief operating officer from 1 March as a transitional step.
Property investor Supermarket Income REIT added 0.5% to 109p after it had acquired Sainsbury's supermarket in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland, from John Morgan Estates for £24.8 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
