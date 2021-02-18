CA
18/02/2021 13:30 housing price index
18/02/2021 13:30 employment insurance
CH
18/02/2021 07:00 trade balance
EU
18/02/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
FR
18/02/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts: GDP growth
IE
18/02/2021 11:00 CPI
JP
18/02/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
18/02/2021 23:30 CPI
US
18/02/2021 13:30 jobless claims
18/02/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
18/02/2021 13:30 new residential construction - housing starts and building permits
18/02/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
18/02/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
