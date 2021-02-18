StockMarketWire.com - Carnival's P&O Cruises Australia said it had extended its rolling pause on sailings departing from Australia on or before 18 June, 2021.
'While we are becoming increasingly confident in the restart of cruising in Australia, we are continuing with the realistic and pragmatic approach we have adopted previously, P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
