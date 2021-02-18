StockMarketWire.com - Property investment and development company St. Mowden Properties has announced that Rob Hudson, chief finance and operations officer, is set to leave the firm in order to become CFO of Grainger plc.
He will continue to serve a 12-month notice period and will continue to carry out his role in full until a mutually agreed departure date.
Danuta Gray, non-executive chair of St. Modwen, said: 'During his time with St. Modwen, Rob has provided valued financial expertise and leadership to the business. We would like to thank him for his significant contribution, hard work and commitment which has been key to the ongoing strength of the business.’
The company has begun the formal process to appoint a successor
At 8:08am: [LON:SMP] St.Modwen Properties PLC share price was 0p at 380p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: