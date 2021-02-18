StockMarketWire.com - Property investment firm Sirius Real Estate has announced the appointment of Kremena Wissel to the newly created executive role of chief marketing and impact officer.
Kremena has been with Sirius since May 2006 working as marketing director and will now manage the business's ESG strategy, implementing a consolidated approach that supports the delivery of sustainable returns while further enhancing the business's investment proposition.
Andrew Coombs, CEO of Sirius Real Estate said: ‘ESG is an embedded part of the Sirius business and is at the heart of the way we continue to deliver successful returns in a sustainable and ethically sound way.
‘Kremena has been integral to the development of our ESG credentials to date and formalising the new role of Chief Marketing and Impact Officer reflects how serious we are in ensuring that we maintain and increase the momentum of delivering high standards of ESG throughout our group.’
At 8:15am: [LON:SRE] Sirius Real Estate LD share price was 0p at 85.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
