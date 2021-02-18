StockMarketWire.com - British food manufacturer Premier Foods has announced that it is to repay a further £30m of its senior secured floating rate notes due July 2022 as part of a plan to accelerate its net debt reduction.
Following this redemption, a total of £190m of the debt will have been repaid during the FY20/21, generating total interest savings of over £9.5m per annum.
Once completed, there will be just £20m outstanding of the notes repayable to HSBC.
At 8:24am: [LON:PFD] Premier Foods PLC share price was 0p at 95.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
