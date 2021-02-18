StockMarketWire.com - Keller and VSL International said their equal joint venture, KVJV, had been awarded a £167 million contract to deliver geotechnical work as part of the High Speed 2 project in the UK.
Under the contract, KVJV is to construct the piled foundations for the viaducts, grouting works, retaining structures for four ventilation shafts, and ground improvement works for the execution of the tunnel cross passages, the company siad.
'KVJV has already completed supplementary site investigations and pile testing,' the companies said.
'The teams are currently working on advance works for the south portal of the tunnel that will be the entry point for the tunnel boring machines, and the first diaphragm wall for one of the ventilation shafts,' they added.
