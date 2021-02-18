StockMarketWire.com - Biotech company OptiBiotix has reported a net profit of in the 12 months of the financial year ending 31 December 2020, driven by growing sales and larger margins.
Group net profit for the year was approximately £5.8 million, subject to auditing.
OptiBiotix's Functional Fibres division delivered an EBITDA of £66,271, up from an EBITDA loss of £433,249 in 2019, with total sales of £5.5 million, an increase in sales of 151% over 2019.
ProBiotix, an entirely owned subsidiary, delivered an EBITDA of £75,768, up from an EBITDA loss of £474,205 in 2019, with total sales of £818,481.
Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented: ‘This has been another year of progress for OptiBiotix with its probiotic and functional fibre divisions achieving profitability by doubling sales, improving margins, and reducing costs, in a very challenging and uncertain global economic environment.
‘The Company is also pleased to report a significant appreciation in the value of its investment in SkinBioTherapeutics plc which, if confirmed in the final audited accounts, would mean OptiBiotix reporting a group net profit for the year to the end 31 December 2020 of approximately £5.8 million.’
