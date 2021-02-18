StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold said its Farassaba III permit in Mali had been re-awarded on the 12 February, for a new nine-year term.
The new permit, which covered the same area of the expired permit, which included four permits collectively known as Cora's 'Yanfolila project area,' the company said.
Yanfolila project area was located around the Yanfolila gold mine of Hummingbird Resources.
'Cora has had some exciting drill results across this portfolio of permits and looks forward to completing further exploration on the ground during 2021,' the company said.
