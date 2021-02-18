StockMarketWire.com - Alternative proteins investor Agronomics said it had acquired a further 1,197 shares in existing investee company Meatable B.V. for a further €2 million.
Meatable is a Dutch cultivated meat company aiming to 'deliver at scale cultivated meat that looks like, tastes like, and has the nutritional profile of real meat,' the company said.
The subscription would be paid using cash from the company's own resources and will take Agronomics' total cash investment in Meatable to € 5 million, it added.
At 8:53am: [LON:ANIC] share price was 0p at 6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: