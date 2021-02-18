StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration company Wishbone Gold has announced that multiple ‘highly prospective’ areas have been interpreted through a high-resolution magnetic survey of the company’s Red Setter Project.
The largest individual magnetic target has a 1500m strike length with a width of 400m and starts at around 75m from the surface.
The company also stated that other targets are considerably shallower than previously modelled.
Richard Poulden, Wishbone Gold's chairman, commented, ‘The prospectivity of Red Setter has been greatly improved with this high-resolution magnetic survey, as the strength and size of the magnetic targets has significantly exceeded our original expectations in terms of understanding of the geometry and prospectivity.
‘It is also very encouraging that the indicated target depth to the top of the structures is far shallower than previously modelled.’ He added.
At 8:55am: [LON:WSBN] Wishbone Gold PLC share price was 0p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
