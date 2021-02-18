StockMarketWire.com - Global medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it expects slightly lifted its guidance on revenue amid a 'record' year of growth.
The company previously said it expected to top market expectations with revenues to exceed £36.5 million, but now it anticipates reporting revenue of approximately £36.8 million representing an increase of 52% compared to the prior financial year.
The slightly uptick in revenue guidance was attributed to the inclusion of SLE, Viomedex and the 'one time' ventilator orders relating to Covid-19 in the UK.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, share based payments and exceptional items, or EBITDA, was expected to be not less than £4.9 million, representing growth of more than 53% over the prior financial year, the company said, maintaining its previous guidance.
The company confirmed that the group had 'achieved a record turnover in the last financial year against a backdrop of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.'
At 9:04am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was 0p at 80.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
