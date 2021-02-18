StockMarketWire.com - Energy investment company Scirocco has appointed Muir Miller as an Independent Non-executive Director with immediate effect, as part of a wider strategy to create long-term, sustainable value in European energy market.
Alastair Ferguson, Chairman of Scirocco, said: ‘We welcome Muir to our Board and look forward to adding his experience to the pool of renewables experience we possess.’
Muir has two decades of senior executive experience, with particular focus on the renewable energy sector and will apply his specialist experience to support the strategy development as Scirocco moves into the execution phase
Ferguson said: ‘The combination of an abundance of compelling opportunities and wider investor appetite in the low-carbon space with an improved risk-reward ratio has resulted in us increasingly focusing our business development in this area.
‘We are presently screening a pipeline of opportunities around which we believe we can grow the business and deliver sustainable shareholder value underpinned by steady cash flow, reliable dividends, and a positive ESG story.’ He added.
At 9:05am: [LON:SCIR] share price was 0p at 1.4p
