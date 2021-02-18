StockMarketWire.com - Telco/cloud network hardware supplier Ethernity Networks said Graham Woolfman had stepped down as chairman following the end of his formal notice period.
The company said it expects to conclude the appointment of Woolfman's successor by early next month.
At 9:07am: [LON:ENET] Ethernity Networks Ltd share price was 0p at 21.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
