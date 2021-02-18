StockMarketWire.com - Scirocco energy has acknowledged the commencement of Helium One’s seismic campaign at its Rukwa project in Tanzania.
Scirocco holds a 13.7% interest in Helium One.
The infill seismic data will provide an improved resolution on identified trap structures and improve confidence in the placing of drill collars for exploration drilling, the company said in a statement to shareholders.
The results of the high-resolution seismic survey are the final technical input prior to commencement of Helium One's maiden drilling campaign planned for 2nd quarter 2021.
At 9:17am: [LON:SCIR] share price was 0p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: