StockMarketWire.com - Communications technology company MTI Wireless Edge has today announced that Mottech Water Solutions Ltd, the Group's subsidiary in the wireless irrigation control solutions sector, is to open a new office in Alberta, Canada and has registered a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary.
MTI's CEO, Moni Borovitz, commented: ‘Canada has been an important part of our business for many years. In the past we supported this market via our local value added reseller, however, he recently decided to retire which has led to our decision to open our own branch. This will enable us to maintain a high level of sales and technical support direct to our existing Canadian customers.
‘We also see opportunities to expand our presence which also helped make the decision to establish a new office in this significant market.’ He added.
At 9:31am: [LON:MWE] MTI Wireless Edge Ltd share price was 0p at 52p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
