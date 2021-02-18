StockMarketWire.com - Gold and base metal exploration company Oriole Resources has identified 12 initial priority gold targets, following a desktop sensing study at its 90 percent owned district-scale licence package in Central Cameroon.
The areas identified will be given particular attention during the company's planned mapping and stream sediment sampling programmes later in the year.
Oriole Resources CEO, Tim Livesey, said: 'This work endorses the Company's initial assessment that the district has significant potential to host orogenic-type gold mineralisation. 'Whilst these 12 'first-pass' remote sensing targets look interesting from a desktop analysis point of view, we will also be carrying out a wider, district-scale stream sediment sampling programme and mapping, as the main part of the 2021 programme across the entire Licence Package.'
At 9:57am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
