StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences analytics company Iqvia said it had priced an offering of €1.451 billion in senior notes, consisting of €550 million in senior notes due 2026 and €900 million in senior notes due 2029.
The 2026 notes would bear interest at a rate of 1.750% per annum and pay interest semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021. The notes would mature on March 15, 2026.
The 2029 notes would bear interest at a rate of 2.250% per annum and pay interest semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021. The 2029 notes would mature on March 15, 2029.
The proceeds from the notes offering would be used to redeem all its outstanding 3.250% senior notes due 2025, including the payment of premiums, the company said.
