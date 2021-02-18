StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies said drilling of the strike length of the FT Prospect had been extended by at least 150m, to beyond 3km at the Tabakorole gold project in southern Mali, following 'encouraging' initial results.
Altus held a 49% equity interest and 2.5% net smelter return royalty on the project.
Intersections included 2 grams per tonne of gold of 23 meters in length from 178 below the surface; 1.24 g/t over 24m from 13m below surface and 0.81 g/t over 25m.
Exploration activities at Tabakorole were being funded by Marvel Gold under its joint venture with Altus.
'These are very encouraging initial drilling results from the resource expansion programme,' the company said.
'They extend the potential strike of the FT Prospect to the southeast by at least 150m, to more than 3km. The results from the balance of the drilling programme, which also includes the potential northwest strike extension, are expected over the coming weeks,' it added.
