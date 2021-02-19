Interim Result
22/02/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
22/02/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
22/02/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
22/02/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
22/02/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
22/02/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
22/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
23/02/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
23/02/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
23/02/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
23/02/2021 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
24/02/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
24/02/2021 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
25/02/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
25/02/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
25/02/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
25/02/2021 Pantheon Resources PLC (PANR)
25/02/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
Final Result
23/02/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
24/02/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
24/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
25/02/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
25/02/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
25/02/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
25/02/2021 Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT)
25/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
25/02/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
25/02/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
25/02/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
25/02/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
25/02/2021 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
25/02/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
25/02/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
25/02/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
25/02/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
25/02/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
26/02/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
26/02/2021 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
26/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
26/02/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
26/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
26/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
AGM / EGM
22/02/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
22/02/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
22/02/2021 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
22/02/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
23/02/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
23/02/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)
23/02/2021 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
23/02/2021 Image Scan Holdings PLC (IGE)
24/02/2021 Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)
24/02/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
24/02/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
24/02/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
25/02/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
26/02/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
26/02/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)
Trading Statement
22/02/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)
26/02/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
Ex-Dividend
22/02/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
25/02/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
25/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
25/02/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
25/02/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
25/02/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
25/02/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
25/02/2021 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
25/02/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
25/02/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
25/02/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
