StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate investment company Civitas Social Housing said it had secured a new seven year interest only loan facility of £84.55 million from M&G Investment Management to support its growth plans.
The facility was priced at 2.75% above a fixed rate set by reference to the LIBOR swap rate of the loan term.
The facility would support the 'company's continuing growth plans and Civitas intends to utilise the proceeds of the facility during 2021 to enable the purchase of high-quality properties that form part of the pipeline of new transactions,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: