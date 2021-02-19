StockMarketWire.com - Stockbroking and investment management company Fiske narrowed its half-year losses as assets management were boosted by rising markets an uptick in management fees.
For the half year to 30 November 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £27,000 from £158,000, while revenues rose 11% to £2.8 million year-on-year.
Assets under management increased over the six months, on improving market conditions, and management fees as a percentage of AUM had improved slightly over the equivalent prior period to November 2019, the company said.
Established in 1973, Fiske plc is one of the few remaining independent firms in London. We provide a range of services to private investors, trustees, charities, pension funds and institutional clients.
